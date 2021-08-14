Spotty weekend showers, keeping a close eye on the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to a tropics update with Fred still disorganized and not showing any imminent signs of redeveloping and the new Tropical Storm Grace in the Atlantic.

Throughout our weekend we can expect rounds of rain, not a complete washout but definitely a weekend to keep the umbrella handy.

Most likely there will be a wave of rain by early afternoon Saturday, then later in the day (possibly during the Jaguars game) we will see another wave of rain/downpours.

In between these waves? We will have sunny, blue skies with tropical clouds building during the afternoon heat.

Speaking of which, the feel-like temperatures will be nearing 100° on Saturday. Sunrise is at 6:55 a.m. and if you have a moment, either Saturday or Sunday, there should be some very pretty sunrise clouds, especially along area beaches. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 70s.

Some good news, Sunday may stay fairly dry.

The rains are expected to come in rather late in the day after lunch. The rains will again come in waves, with 2-3 hours of rain/showers/downpours then 4-8 hours without much, then by Monday afternoon, the threat of very heavy rains will return.