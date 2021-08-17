Fred weakens and moves into Georgia, tropical downpours continue locally

Fred is moving away from the area, but deep tropical moisture remains in place. Shower and thunderstorm activity will continue near and along I-75 this morning, moving toward I-95 through the day. Additional rainfall totals to our west will be around 1-2″, which could prolong river flooding and lead to localized flooding.

The pattern continues tomorrow with a weak south- southwest flow will allow both east and west coast sea breezes to push inland late in the day near Highway 301 corridor. Overall, we are looking at scattered to numerous showers and storms, 40-60 percent.

Today: Cloudy with rounds of tropical rainfall, 50 - 70 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the 80s near and along I-75, low 90s elsewhere. Wind S 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies with patchy fog tonight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog under cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers with storms, 40-60 percent. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers, storms will continue this week as highs return to near seasonal.

7 am 76

8 am 79

9 am 81

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 91

5 pm 89

8 pm 84

10 pm 82

11 pm 81

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm