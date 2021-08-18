Getting back to classic August weather

The sun does return too! Yet, keep you umbrella with you.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunrise temperatures will be super steamy, with air temperatures in the 70s, humidity levels near 100%, gulp. We can expect feel-like temperatures around sunrise (6:55 a.m.) will be in the 80s. Yep, right out of the gate, boom!

The tropics continue to become more impressive, despite the almost no threat to Jacksonville, here’s more...

Wednesday we will start off steamy, tropically.

Sunny skies will “pop” our temperatures to near 90° by lunch, the feel-like temperature will be around 100°. By mid-afternoon many locations will have feel-like temperatures around 105°.

Cooling rains? Nope! But, we will see a handful of heavy storms, storms that should have some pretty nasty lightning. Best chances will be along I-95 east to area beaches.

Call them the dog days of August, the pattern of steamy starts, sunny lunch hours, sultry afternoons with a mix of scattered storms will roll into the weekend. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Keep your umbrella with you each afternoon.

By this weekend, we AGAIN will be seeing increased tropical rains, so you might want to double check your outdoor plans.