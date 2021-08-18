Hot and humid with slow moving showers, storms, local flooding possible

Hot and humid with light wind and less overall storm coverage. Light winds and a weak sea breeze will lead to scattered showers, storms, but the lack of steering wind also means that developing storms will be slow moving with locally heavy rainfall. Lightning and isolated downbursts of gusty winds are also potential thunderstorm hazards today. Heat indices in the 100-107 range.Thursday: Continued hot with feels like temperatures around the 104 to 108 range. There may be a few locations that meet heat advisory conditions, at or above 108. Scattered showers with thunderstorms possible, especially around sea breeze collisions. Downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are the main concerns with t-storm activity.

Today: Cloudy at times with afternoon showers, storms, 30 - 40 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels Like temperatures, 100-107 degrees. Wind S 5 - 15 mph. Cloudy skies with patchy fog tonight.

Thursday: Patchy fog under cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very hot afternoon with “Feels Like” temperatures 100-108. Scattered showers with storms, 40-60 percent. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog as showers end. Wind E 5 - 15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers, storms will continue this weekend.

7 am 76

8 am 77

9 am 81

10 am 84

11 am 87

12 pm 88

3 pm 92

5 pm 90

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm