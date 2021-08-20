Glenn Frey says the heat is on, on the street...singer, songwriter, weather guy

A hot afternoon with scattered showers, storms developing mainly after 2 pm today. While not as widespread these storms will be slow leading to locally heavy rainfall amounts with minor flooding possible. The combination of sea breeze and heat will allow showers to linger past sunset. Storms will slowly move near and along the river, I-95 and the beaches.

Still hot, but just shy of Heat Advisory criteria, 103 - 107 degrees.

This weekend, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms developing along the sea breezes each day with convection lingering after sunset. The heat continues with Feels Like temperatures around 100 - 105 degrees.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon showers, storms, 40 - 50 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures, 105-110 degrees. Wind S/E 5 - 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog tonight.

Friday: Possible heat advisory. Patchy fog under cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very hot afternoon with Feel Like temperatures 106-110. Scattered showers with storms, 40-60 percent. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog as showers end. Wind W/SW 5 - 15 mph.

Looking ahead: A hot Saturday, possible heat advisories as scattered showers, storms will continue through the weekend.

7 am 74

8 am 78

9 am 81

10 am 85

11 am 88

12 pm 90

3 pm 94

5 pm 92

8 pm 86

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 8:03 pm