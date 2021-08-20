Sizzling summer heat with scattered storms

Happy Fri-yay! We’re rounding out the workweek on the steamy side with highs in the mid to low 90s and feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.

As the afternoon/evening continues scattered showers and storms will build across SE GA then slowly sink into NE FL, lasting through the night. Some of these storms may pack the punch with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.

We’ll slowly dry out overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be another warm day in the 90s with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Once again these storms will start to build after lunch and last through sunset.

Lather, rinse, repeat! Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the low 90s and a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Long story short, you’ll want the water and umbrella this weekend!