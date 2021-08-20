WHEW! Heat Advisories expected the next few afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The dog days of summer have not been the “thing” this summer. Our temperatures have been running below normal and we have been wet. Yet, the hot sultry dog days of summer are here! Not so much hot temperatures as it is really all about the deep tropical air we have been dealing with all summer.

Feel-like temperatures have been topping out between 105-112° and there will be only subtle shifts over the next two afternoon’s.

Whew!

Both Friday and Saturday will see sunny, steamy starts. Starting around 75°, lunch time temperatures will reach to near 90° and from there heat indices will be +100° throughout the remainder of each afternoon. This will likely prompt Heat Advisories both afternoons by the National Weather Service.

Scattered storms will load up Exact Track 4D each afternoon with the better chances of storms Friday.

Weekend plans for the beach? Go early and remember, when “Thunder Roars, head indoors”.

Ad

By Sunday and Monday, we will have ANYTIME downpours/storms (more likely in the afternoon).

Feel-like temps ranged from 85-93°