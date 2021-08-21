Weekend update: Heat subsides but not PM Storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Toasty days were bound to fire up night time storms.

This evening, through about 1 am, there will be a number of storms that will fade and pop back up around Northeast Florida.

Not everyone will get rain, but many will see the lighting and hear the rumbles of thunder.

By sunrise everything resets as the sauna conditions return. Sunrise temperatures in the mid 70s will ramp up to near 90° by the lunch hour. Feel-like temperatures too, will zoom to reach a high between 105-109°. Winds will be northwesterly and this will also push the heat to area beaches, which may see a few “pulse” or rapidly developing storms after 4 p.m.

“When thunder roars, head indoors”

Sunday and Monday the pattern shifts to be less hot and yet have a bigger threat of “anytime thundershowers”. Neither day will be a washout, but both will see highs around 90 and a high chance of storms.

Surf will be elevated at area beaches, watch for Rip Currents. There ill be a few thanks to Henri.

