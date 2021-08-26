Break out the umbrellas (again)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday was a nice treat. No storms in Jacksonville. None in the morning, none in the afternoon, none in the evening, none at night. Oh wait, it did storm at the airport just after midnight Wednesday morning. The airport (JIA) picked up about 1/3rd of an inch. But, after that there was nothing.

There was a dusty sky, yep dust from Africa over Jacksonville. Here’s more...

This dry spell may last another 24 hours, but not much more as a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level trough just east of Florida is about to swing onshore.

Tropical waves are notoriously challenging when it comes to their impact and timing. These waves of energy travel with the Trade winds, moving westward, they sometimes get in position with the rest of the atmosphere and spin-up into tropical depressions, storms and hurricanes.

The one impacting us Thursday through early Saturday did not “phase-up” with the atmosphere and as such will be bringing us gusty winds, some bigger surf (including a greater rip current risk) and scattered anytime (day or night) coastal downpours. Often times, especially in September, they are sneaky as they don’t produce much lightning (thunder), so unlike summer-time storms, you don’t hear them coming. The downpours just start.

So, get prepared for random downpours Thursday through Saturday morning.

Best chances appear to be Friday morning and Saturday morning. In between, there could still be a few downpours but they should be a little more scattered.

Afternoon highs, still steamy, near 90°, feel-like temperatures maxing out around 100°. Sunrise starting temperatures around 75º. East and Southeast winds may increase up to 15-20 mph along area beaches later Thursday into Friday. This will build up our surf into the 3-4′ range, with a few sets even higher. Rip current risk will be elevated through Saturday at area beaches.