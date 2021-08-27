Coastal showers make for a wet end to the workweek

Happy Fri-YAY! We’re kick starting our morning with costal showers pushing inland through mid morning. These storms will produce brief periods of heavy rainfall.

Friday afternoon we can expect highs in the upper 80s low 90s, mix of sun and clouds, and scattered showers and storms. Once again theses storms will produce periods of heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

If you’re taking part or attending the WW Gay Bold City Showcase you can expect partly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday morning will start off again with the chance for coastal showers and morning lows in the 70s inland, 80s along the coast.

Scattered showers stick with us through end of day Saturday before drying out Sunday.

Sunday into Monday we can expect highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies- wohoo!