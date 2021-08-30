A hot, but mainly dry start to the week

Mainly dry under partly cloudy skies.

The week starts off dry with near seasonal temperatures. Late day showers and storms will be possible after 1 pm near Highway 301 to I-75. Feels like temperatures will hover around 98-102 degrees.

The heat continues tomorrow with rain returning Wednesday.

Today: Partly cloudy and mainly dry, 10-20 percent near and along Highway 301 to I-75. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures, 98 - 102 degrees. Wind SE 5 - 10 mph. Mostly clear skies with patchy fog tonight.

Tuesday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 90s. A hot afternoon with Feel Like temperatures 102-106. Scattered showers with storms, 20 - 30 percent. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog as showers end. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Rain returns Wednesday with less than seasonal temperatures.

7 am 74

8 am 76

9 am 80

10 am 83

11 am 87

12 pm 89

3 pm 93

5 pm 91

8 pm 84

10 pm 82

11 pm 81

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 7:51 pm