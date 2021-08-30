Partly Cloudy icon
75º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

A hot, but mainly dry start to the week

Rain returns Wednesday

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
TODAY
TODAY

Mainly dry under partly cloudy skies.

The week starts off dry with near seasonal temperatures.  Late day showers and storms will be possible after 1 pm near Highway 301 to I-75.  Feels like temperatures will hover around 98-102 degrees.

The heat continues tomorrow with rain returning Wednesday.

Today:  Partly cloudy and mainly dry, 10-20 percent near and along Highway 301 to I-75.  Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Feels like temperatures, 98 - 102 degrees.  Wind SE 5 - 10 mph.  Mostly clear skies with patchy fog tonight.

Tuesday:  Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s area wide.  Afternoon highs in the 90s.  A hot afternoon with Feel Like temperatures 102-106.  Scattered showers with storms, 20 - 30 percent.  Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog as showers end.  Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  Rain returns Wednesday with less than seasonal temperatures.

7 am 74

8 am 76

9 am 80

10 am 83

11 am 87

12 pm 89

3 pm 93

5 pm 91

8 pm 84

10 pm 82

11 pm 81

Sunrise:  7:02 am

Sunset:  7:51 pm

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

email

facebook

twitter