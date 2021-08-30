Depression Strengthens to a Tropical Storm

Tropical Depression 10 has become Tropical Storm Kate

Wind data measured via satellite indicates that the depression has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Kate.

At 9:30 a.m., maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 45 mph with higher gusts.

From the National Hurricane Center, At 11:00 a.m., ”The center of Tropical Storm Kate was located near latitude 21.5 North, longitude 50.9 West. Kate is moving toward the north near 8 mph. A general northward motion is expected to continue through Tuesday, followed by a turn to the northwest on Tuesday night or Wednesday. Satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days. Some slow strengthening is forecast by Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center in the eastern semicircle.

Ad

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb or 29.65 inches.”