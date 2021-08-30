Sizzling summer heat to kick start to workweek

Talk about a hot and humid way to start off the workweek! Highs this afternoon sat in the mid to low 90s with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits.

We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the mid to low 70s.

Tuesday will be another steamy day in the 90s with feel like temperatures near triple digits. A slight chance (30%) for afternoon/evening scattered storms. These storms start off by I-75 after lunch and then pick up along the sea breeze by I-95. Watch for brief periods of rainfall.

A better chance for rainfall returns Wednesday with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms building off the Gulf and tracking east throughout the day. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s.

We’ll slowly dry out by the end of the workweek with highs back up in the 90s.