Partly Cloudy icon
87º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Sizzling summer heat to kick start to workweek

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and reporter

Tags: forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Talk about a hot and humid way to start off the workweek! Highs this afternoon sat in the mid to low 90s with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits.

We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the mid to low 70s.

Tuesday will be another steamy day in the 90s with feel like temperatures near triple digits. A slight chance (30%) for afternoon/evening scattered storms. These storms start off by I-75 after lunch and then pick up along the sea breeze by I-95. Watch for brief periods of rainfall.

A better chance for rainfall returns Wednesday with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms building off the Gulf and tracking east throughout the day. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s.

We’ll slowly dry out by the end of the workweek with highs back up in the 90s.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter