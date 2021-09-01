The forecast depends on whether you live north or south of the FL-GA line

The forecast today depends on whether you live north or south of the Florida - Georgia line.

Scattered showers with developing thunderstorms this morning, ramping up in coverage through the afternoon. Showers with isolated storms across southeast Georgia with widespread showers, storms across northeast Florida with the heaviest coverage south of I-10.

Today: Cloudy with showers, storms, 20-40 percent for SE GA, 70 - 100 percent south of I-10. Highs in the 80s for northeast Florida, upper 80s to 90s for southeast Georgia. Wind SW 10 - 20 mph. Showers and storms will fade late this afternoon, evening.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers and storms building through the afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers with storms, 30-50 percent for northeast Florida, 20-30 percent across southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog as showers end. Wind W 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Not as humid and slightly cooler as we get ready for the weekend

7 am 74

8 am 77

9 am 79

10 am 82

11 am 83

12 pm 85

3 pm 86

5 pm 83

8 pm 80

10 pm 79

11 pm 78

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 7:49 pm