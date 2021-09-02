Showers and storms today, cooler, drier days ahead

A quiet start to the day with an isolated shower or two possible. Becoming cloudy after noon with showers and storms building across SE GA and NE FL. Some of these will linger past sunset tonight.

Friday: A little cooler...with highs in the 80s!

Today: Becoming cloudy with showers, storms, 70-80 percent for NE FL, 50 - 60 percent for SE GA. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind W/SW 5 - 10 mph. Showers and storms will fade late this evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers early then becoming partly cloudy with showers and storms possible for coastal counties. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s area wide. Scattered showers with storms, 20-50 percent for northeast Florida, southeast Georgia. Clearing skies with cooler overnight temperatures. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Cooler wake up temperatures this weekend with 60s inland...

7 am 74

8 am 76

9 am 78

10 am 82

11 am 85

12 pm 87

3 pm 91

5 pm 86

8 pm 79

10 pm 78

11 pm 77

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 7:48 pm