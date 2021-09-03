Looking up for the holiday weekend

Happy Fri-YAY! Despite a handful of sea breeze showers this evening, we’ll stay mostly dry and warm.

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the low 70s along the coast and mid to upper 60s inland. Talk about a brief taste of fall early in the morning for those in the mid 60s inland. Enjoy!

Saturday will be another warm and seasonal day in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will be mild in the low 90s.

Sunday will be warmer in the upper 80s low 90s, feel-like temperatures in the mid 90s, and a 20% chance for coastal showers. Not bad if you ask me!

Come Labor Day we’ll crank up the heat with highs in the low 90s, feel-like temperatures near triple digits, and a 20% chance for a coastal shower. Make sure you stay hydrated and grab the sunscreen before heading out!