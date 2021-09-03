Seasonal September temperatures today and this weekend

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two possible this afternoon. Seasonal September highs today will give way to clear skies and a comfortable evening.
Today: Partly cloudy with near seasonal afternoon highs in the upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along our beaches. A shower or two is possible after the lunch hour, mainly along our coastal zones. As the seabreeze pushes inland, we could see a few showers near and along highway 301 and our southern counties, 20-30 percent. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear this evening, patchy fog late.
Saturday: Patchy fog then partly cloudy early. Becoming mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers, isolated storms, 20 percent. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the low to mid 70s early Sunday morning. Wind NE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures through the weekend, a little warmer Labor Day.
7 am 71
8 am 73
9 am 77
10 am 80
11 am 83
12 pm 85
3 pm 87
5 pm 85
8 pm 79
10 pm 77
11 pm 76
Sunrise: 7:04 am
Sunset: 7:48 pm