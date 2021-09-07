Umbrella days making a comeback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winding down the Labor Day weekend is a bummer, let’s not compound that by getting drenched as you head back to work and school. Umbrella days (days in which brief, yet intense downpours can “pop-up” without much notice) are returning. Maybe as soon as Tuesday for some.

Just a quick look back at this past weekend, wow it was nice!

Early morning temperatures started Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning’s 69°, 66° and 69°, respectively. Nice! It was the first back to back to back mornings in the 60s since late June. More than two months ago.

Hope you enjoyed it!

Now comes the rebound, in temperatures, humidity and then, rains.

Our next set of rains will be coming from the southwest, from the Gulf of Mexico. There had been some hints from the forecast models that we would potentially see a tropical system develop and move across NE Florida Wed-Friday late this week.

Well, those models have back way-off and are only injecting tropical moisture back over us, this will be what brings us the threat of downpours this week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar, with milder mornings, no more 60s, starting off in the mid 70s. Daytime highs will jump to 90-ish. Feel-like temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 90s. Sunny morning’s will see partly cloudy skies by noon, thundershowers will begin to develop thereafter, mainly along I-95 before 2 p.m. with maximum coverage of thundershowers around 5 p.m.

Thursday has the highest probabilities for “anytime” downpours.

These could be around sunrise and be off-on throughout the day. Basically, “early and often”. Skies will be particularly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Highs only in the 80s.

Outlook for the weekend? Sunnier and drier, and looking “ok” for the Packers and Saints at TIAA Bank, game time is 4:15 p.m. Right after the Jaguars away game at Houston.