Tropical Rain on the Way, Locally heavy at times

A wet Wednesday with tropical rain expected Thursday too.

Rain with thunderstorms for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Storms will become more widespread this afternoon and evening, strong thunderstorms with excessive rainfall possible for areas near and along I-75 to highway 301.

Thursday - Friday: Possible tropical development over the Northern Gulf of Mexico with a 50 percent chance of Mindy forming. Locally heavy rainfall from numerous to widespread rainfall and embedded storms. Some of the storms could have some wind gusts of 50-60 mph and even an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out at this time.

Rainfall Totals of 1-2 inches are expected, with locally heavy rainfall adding up to 2-4 inches, likely over inland NE FL along I-75.

Today: Cloudy with rain and storms, 70-80 percent, mainly after 12 p.m. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Showers possible under cloudy skies overnight.

Thursday: Patchy fog then cloudy with showers, storms. Tropical moisture from a developing area of low pressure will spread rain, storms across the area, 70-100 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Rain chances wind down Friday with scattered showers possible through the weekend.

7am 73

8am 75

10am 82

12pm 87

3pm 90

5pm 86

8pm 81

10pm 79

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm