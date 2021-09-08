Umbrella days are back!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There maybe a shower or thundershower through 3 a.m. tonight, but the widespread thundershowers that we are expecting over the next few days will begin (again) Wednesday afternoon and become “anytime” showers/rains on Thursday.

Our next set of rains will be coming from the southwest, from the Gulf of Mexico. There had been some hints from the forecast models that we would potentially see a tropical system develop and move across NE Florida Wed-Friday late this week.

Well, those models have back way-off and are only injecting tropical moisture back over us, this will be what brings us the threat of downpours this week.

Wednesday will be similar to today, with milder mornings, no more 60s, starting off in the mid 70s. Daytime highs will jump to 90-ish. Feel-like temperatures will max out in the mid 90s. A hazy sunny morning will turn to partly cloudy skies by noon, thundershowers will begin to develop thereafter, mainly along I-95 before 2 p.m. with maximum coverage of thundershowers around 5 p.m.

Ad

Thursday has the highest probabilities for “anytime” downpours.

These could be around sunrise and be off-on throughout the day. Basically, “early and often”. Skies will be particularly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Highs only in the 80s.

Outlook for the weekend? Sunnier and drier (but not dry) by Sunday. Plus, looking “ok” for the Packers and Saints at TIAA Bank, game time is 4:15 p.m. Right after the Jaguars away game at Houston.