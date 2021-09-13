Partly Cloudy icon
A dry start to the week with seasonal September temperatures

Last full week of Summer

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY
TODAY

A cool start to the day with seasonal September temperatures under partly cloudy skies.  Showers with storms will increase midweek as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward Louisiana.

Today:  Partly cloudy and mild.  Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.  Wind NE 5-10 mph.  Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight, light patchy fog.

Tuesday:  Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies.  A spotty chance of afternoon showers, storms, 30-50 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s for NE FL.  Afternoon highs in the 80s.  Wind E 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead:  Rain chances increase midweek as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves to our north-northwest.

7am 66

8am 70

10am 81

11am 84

12pm 86

3pm 88

5pm 85

8pm 79

10pm 77

11pm 76

Sunrise:  7:10 am

Sunset:  7:34 pm

