A dry start to the week with seasonal September temperatures

A cool start to the day with seasonal September temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Showers with storms will increase midweek as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward Louisiana.
Today: Partly cloudy and mild. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight, light patchy fog.
Tuesday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. A spotty chance of afternoon showers, storms, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind E 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Rain chances increase midweek as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves to our north-northwest.
7am 66
8am 70
10am 81
11am 84
12pm 86
3pm 88
5pm 85
8pm 79
10pm 77
11pm 76
Sunrise: 7:10 am
Sunset: 7:34 pm