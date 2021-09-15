Cloudy with showers, more to come this week, weekend

Cloudy skies with showers will make for a wet Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon, evening. Look for these to start around noon near and along I-95 then moving inland through the evening. Rain from the remnants of Nicholas will move in late tonight, Thursday.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, 30-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Showers with storms possible after 12pm, 20-30 percent for northeast Florida, southeast Georgia, 30-60 percent. Cloudy overnight, light patchy fog.

Thursday: Patchy fog under cloudy skies. Afternoon showers, storms, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind E 5-10 mph. Cloudy with showers overnight.

Looking ahead: Football or tailgate plans? Have a plan B as the unsettled pattern continues.

7am 70

8am 73

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 87

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 81

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 7:32 pm