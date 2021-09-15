Partly Cloudy icon
Cloudy with showers, more to come this week, weekend

Unsettled patteren continues

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY
TODAY

Cloudy skies with showers will make for a wet Wednesday.  Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon, evening.  Look for these to start around noon near and along I-95 then moving inland through the evening.  Rain from the remnants of Nicholas will move in late tonight, Thursday.

Today:  Cloudy with scattered showers, 30-60 percent.  Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.  Wind SE 5-10 mph.  Showers with storms possible after 12pm, 20-30 percent for northeast Florida, southeast Georgia, 30-60 percent.  Cloudy overnight, light patchy fog.

Thursday:  Patchy fog under cloudy skies.  Afternoon showers, storms, 50-70 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 80s.  Wind E 5-10 mph.  Cloudy with showers overnight.

Looking ahead:  Football or tailgate plans?  Have a plan B as the unsettled pattern continues.

Sunrise:  7:11 am

Sunset:  7:32 pm

About the Author:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

