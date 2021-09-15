Cloudy with showers, more to come this week, weekend

Cloudy skies with showers will make for a wet Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon, evening. Look for these to start around noon near and along I-95 then moving inland through the evening. Rain from the remnants of Nicholas will move in late tonight, Thursday.
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, 30-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Showers with storms possible after 12pm, 20-30 percent for northeast Florida, southeast Georgia, 30-60 percent. Cloudy overnight, light patchy fog.
Thursday: Patchy fog under cloudy skies. Afternoon showers, storms, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind E 5-10 mph. Cloudy with showers overnight.
Looking ahead: Football or tailgate plans? Have a plan B as the unsettled pattern continues.
7am 70
8am 73
10am 83
11am 85
12pm 87
3pm 88
5pm 86
8pm 81
10pm 79
11pm 78
Sunrise: 7:11 am
Sunset: 7:32 pm