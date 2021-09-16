Jacksonville is sandwiched between two weak tropical systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The moisture from both systems will parked over us the next 5 days. The result? Umbrella days are again upon us.

The good news is that despite the close proximity to Jacksonville, neither Nicholas, nor the low off our coast will organize enough to bring us super heavy flooding rains.

Instead, we should anticipate building showers and thundershowers through Saturday, followed by a slow fade of the rain into Monday.

These will not be washout days, but rather pesky downpours at inconvenient times (early in the morning, heading to work and school) and then again in the afternoon and evening hours (when we are heading home).

There will be some rhyme and reason to these showers and thundershowers over the next 5 days. Area beaches having their highest chance of rain in the morning hours. Inland areas (I-95, westward) will be impacted with heavier thundershowers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Got all that?

Easier to just keep your umbrella on stand-by and anticipate these showers and thundershowers through Monday.

Daytime highs will remain very consistent as each morning will start off 70-75° and each afternoon with highs (before the rains) around 85-88°. Biggest chances of rain will be on Friday and Saturday.

Game Day Sunday will have scattered downpours possible during the game.

I would prepare the poncho!

More inconvenient than severe