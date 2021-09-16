Rain from the remnants of Nicholas, more to come today, this weekend

Rain with storms from the remnants of Nicholas will move over northeast Florida and southeast Georgia today. Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon with showers continuing overnight. Locally heavy rain possible with area wide totals averaging 1 to 2 inches.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, 60-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Rain with t’storms likely, 60-70 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Cloudy overnight with showers and light patchy fog.

Friday: Showers possible under cloudy skies. Afternoon showers, storms, 70-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Cloudy with showers overnight.

Looking ahead: The unsettled pattern continues this weekend.

7am 74

8am 76

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 84

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 79

10pm 77

11pm 76

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 7:30 pm