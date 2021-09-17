Wet weather weekend on the horizon

Happy Fri-yay, we finally made it to the end of the workweek!

As we continue through the evening our chance for scattered shower will increase so you’ll want that rain gear if you have evening plans.

We’ll dry out slightly overnight with low in the mid to low 70s.

Saturday will be another partly cloudy day with highs in the mid 80s and increased rain chances. Shower activity will pick up after lunch and last through dinner. We’re not talking a complete wash out for everyone, but it’s a great weekend for the Weather Authority App.

Sunday or GAME DAY #DUUUVAL will be another day with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 80s and scattered showers. Almost a carbon copy of Saturday. If you’re heading to the Jags home opener you’ll want to bring that rain coat or poncho.

Unfortunately this wet weather pattern doesn’t end there. Showers and clouds will follow us into next week before we prepare for our a front to pass just in time for the first day of fall.