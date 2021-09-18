Morning fog make way for sunshine and showers

Happy Saturday! Those inland to the west of I-95 are waking up to some areas of patchy fog. Visibility will improve after sunrise.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and increased rain chances. Shower activity will pick up after lunch and push west through dinner. We’re not talking a complete wash out for everyone, but it’s a great weekend for the Weather Authority App.

Overnight will be mostly dry with a small chance for early morning coastal showers. Morning lows will reach the mid to low 70s.

Sunday or GAME DAY #DUUUVAL will be another day with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 80s and scattered showers. Almost a carbon copy of Saturday. If you’re heading to the Jags home opener you’ll want to bring that rain coat or poncho.

Unfortunately this wet weather pattern doesn’t end there. Showers and clouds will follow us into next week before we prepare for a front to pass just in time for the first day of fall.