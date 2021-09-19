Tropical Depression Sixteen forms east of Leeward Islands

The National Hurricane Center has identified Tropical Depression Sixteen in the Atlantic 670 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Sixteen has max winds of 35 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Models show Tropical Depression Sixteen tracking west, gaining strength and then getting pushed to the northeast due to a strong cold front that will push across the eastern U.S. This would be best case scenario keeping the storm away from Florida and the East Coast.

The next named storms of the season will be Peter.

Euro Model (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

11 PM Discussion:

The center of Tropical Depression Sixteen was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 53.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to pass to the north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Ad

Hazards:

RAINFALL: The outer bands of the depression could produce rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across portions of the northern Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico later Sunday through Tuesday. This rainfall may lead to areas of urban and small stream flooding. SURF: Swells generated by the depression are expected to reach the northern Leeward Islands Sunday night and Monday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.