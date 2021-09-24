It’s a “10″ on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a long time coming, a minor chill down. That would be for temperatures to start in the upper 50s. Not at area beaches, but along and west of the St. Johns River and I-95. Take what we can get! Additionally, we will have an extended dry period or at least 7 days. This will help out area backyards which in many cases have become somewhat water logged.

For the month of September, we will “officially” end up with below normal rainfall amounts. Jacksonville International Airport will be about 2″ below normal for the month with 5.11″ of rain. October is typically drier than September, with about 4″ of rain. The bulk of the rainfall comes in two or three or four days. That will leave us with 27 days without significant rains.

Now that would be nice.

As mentioned, waking up Friday morning will have cool temperatures.

Sunny skies with blue skies will be awesome. Friday’s high will be around 85°. Friday evening will again see a quick cool down with evening temperatures dropping into the 60s before midnight.

The weekend? Equally nice. Both days will start off in the low 60s inland and about 70 at area beaches. Highs will be in the mid-80s and abundant sunshine (just a few clouds along the coast). The sunshine will be more than bright enough to cause some nasty sunburns, so don’t forget the sunscreen on Sunday’s Jags home game.

Next week our eyes will shift more directly on Sam, most likely outlook will be for a Larry replay with large ground swell coming to area beaches next weekend. The outlier is the Euro model (which I sort of prefer) which suggest a track for Sam closer to Bahamas and the Eastern United States.

Time will tell, lots of time, as Sam will be a slow mover and will easily still be on the weather maps +8 days from now.