A weekend full of sunshine and seasonal temperatures

Happy Saturday! Our beautiful break in the heat continues this weekend.

We’re waking up to some cool temperatures inland in the upper 50s low 60s, except for the beaches, those along the coast are waking up in the mid to low 70s.

Sunny blue skies will take over today with afternoon highs in the mid to low 80s. When heading out, the sunshine will be more than bright enough to cause some nasty sunburns, so don’t forget the sunscreen!

If you’re heading to the last home game of the season for the Jumbo Shrimp you’re in for a treat. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. with temperatures near 80s and we’ll end the game in the 70s -Yay!

This evening will see a quick cool down with evening temperatures dropping into the 60s before midnight.

Sunday will be another gorgeous day with an abundance of sunshine and highs climbing into the mid 80s. Great weather for some Football!

If you’re heading to the Jags game you can plan for highs in the 80s, sunny skies, and a light breeze. Go ahead and grab the sunscreen, water and cheers on the Jags!

This sunny and seasonal pattern will follow us through a good portion of this weekend with only slight chance for showers returning Thursday.