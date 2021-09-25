It’s a “10″ on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a long time coming, a minor chill down.

That would be for temperatures to start in the upper 50s and low 60s. The exception? Not at area beaches, but along and west of the St. Johns River and I-95. After a rather soggy summer we will take what we can get! Additionally, we will have an extended dry period or at least 7 days. This will help out area backyards which in many cases have become somewhat water logged.

For the month of September, we will “officially” end up with below normal rainfall amounts. Jacksonville International Airport will be about 2″ below normal for the month with 5.11″ of rain. October is typically drier than September, with about 4″ of rain. The bulk of the rainfall comes in two or three or four days. That will leave us with 27 days without significant rains.

Now that would be nice.

As mentioned, waking up this weekend to the cooler sunrises.

Sunny - blue skies during the morning hours will be awesome. Afternoon highs this weekend will be around 85°. Both evening’s will have a quick cool down with evening temperatures dropping into the 60s before midnight.

The weekend? Equally nice. Both days will start off in the low 60s inland and about 70° at area beaches. Highs will be in the mid-80s and abundant sunshine (just a few clouds along the coast). The sunshine will be more than bright enough to cause some nasty sunburns, so don’t forget the sunscreen for Sunday’s Jags home game.

Next week, our eyes will shift more directly on Sam, most likely outlook will be for a Larry replay with large ground swell coming to area beaches next weekend.

Time will tell, lots of time, as Sam will be a slow mover and will easily still be on the weather maps +7 days from now.