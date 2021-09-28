A toasty Tuesday, warming trend continues

A mild, warming trend will continue today and last through the remainder of the week. Partly cloudy and dry conditions continue through Thursday with showers possible Friday. A cold front will push through Friday and this weekend with cloudy skies, showers and cooler temperatures.

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer. Wind NW/E 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Clear and mild overnight with patchy fog.

Wednesday: Clear skies with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind SE 5-15 mph. A few clouds, cool over night with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, storms increasing Friday, this weekend.

7am 63

8am 66

10am 77

11am 81

12pm 84

3pm 87

5pm 86

8pm 77

10pm 74

11pm 72

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 7:15 pm