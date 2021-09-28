Partly Cloudy icon
A toasty Tuesday, warming trend continues

Warm week ahead

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY
TODAY

A mild, warming trend will continue today and last through the remainder of the week.  Partly cloudy and dry conditions continue through Thursday with showers possible Friday.  A cold front will push through Friday and this weekend with cloudy skies, showers and cooler temperatures.

Today:  Partly cloudy, warmer.  Wind NW/E 5-15 mph.  Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s.  Clear and mild overnight with patchy fog.

Wednesday:  Clear skies with patchy fog.  Wake up temperatures in the 60s.  Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s.  Wind SE 5-15 mph.  A few clouds, cool over night with patchy fog.

Looking ahead:  Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, storms increasing Friday, this weekend.

7am 63

8am 66

10am 77

11am 81

12pm 84

3pm 87

5pm 86

8pm 77

10pm 74

11pm 72

Sunrise:  7:18 am

Sunset:  7:15 pm

