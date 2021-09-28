Clear icon
Seasonal, sunny and warm 7 day stretch

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Afternoon temperature and live look at St. Augustine
Happy Monday! It’s been a gorgeous seasonal sunny start to the workweek - yay!

Afternoon highs will continue to climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few passing clouds.

Once again the temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s inland and low 70s along the coast with mostly clear skies.

We’ll see a sight chance for isolated areas of morning fog.

We’ll steadily climb into the upper 80s near 90° by midweek with mostly sunny skies.

Come Friday isolated rain chances (20%) will creep back into the forecast as a weak front sinks south. This will cool us off back into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies heading into next weekend.

Nice, even if a few showers roll into the forecast next week

