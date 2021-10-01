TGIF! Weekend issues exist including the chance of showers and Rip Currents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Woot! Woot! Finally Friday! Two tropical systems are spinning off our coast, neither will be threatening the United States (or anyone else). That’s a huge win, given we have had 50 named storms over the past two years.

A beautiful start with sunrise at 7:20 a.m. Should be very pretty for those up at that hour.

In other weather news: Sonic Boom! Here’s more...

If not, all day long it should be another very pleasant start, mid-morning, noontime, mid-afternoon and evening. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 65°, afternoon highs in the mid 80s to near 90°. Hazy sunny skies will dominate, keeping the Gaughan Gauge at a 9.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Jazz fest will be happening downtown.

There will only be a 20-35% chance of a shower on all three days. And very much like Thursday. Sunrise temperatures will start 65-70° and afternoon highs will be above normal, approaching 86-90°.

So? Where’s the troubling part of the forecast?

Area beaches will be seeing a high risk of Rip Currents and moderate to large surf, especially on Saturday.

The last time we had a similar pattern (ground swell) was when Major Hurricane Larry rolled up the east coast. Depending on the source, 2 or 3 people died in the Surf Zone from the large waves and Rip Currents. Best to watch the surfers and keep the young ones very close to the edge. Also, swimming near lifeguards is a better idea, than going at it alone.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH TIDES High Low High Friday 6:07 AM 12:11 PM 6:33 PM Saturday 6:51 AM 12:57 PM 7:14 PM Sunday 7:31 AM 1:39 PM 7:53 PM

This weekend will have surf conditions in the 5-6' range.