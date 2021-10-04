Warm, cloudy start to the week, showers with storms too

A cloudy, warm start to the week. Showers possible after 1pm with better chances across southeast Georgia. An unsettled pattern continues this week.
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible, 20 percent NEFL, 40 percent SE GA. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Cloudy and mild overnight with showers, patchy fog.
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, 50 - 60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph. Showers with storms possible for northeast Florida, southeast Georgia. Cloudy over night with patchy fog, showers.
Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers and storms possible through the week.
7am 67
8am 70
10am 79
11am 83
12pm 85
3pm 87
5pm 85
8pm 78
10pm 75
11pm 74
Sunrise: 7:22 am
Sunset: 7:08 pm