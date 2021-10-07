Umbrella days to continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forecast models have been really aggressive, bringing rains to our forecast. The reality though? Somewhat disappointing. Tuesday and Wednesday saw large areas of rain just west of Jacksonville, only to see both areas of rain evaporate right before our eyes on Exact Track 4D. Thursday and Friday, we will again get another chance of widespread showers and thundershowers.

The best chance of rains/downpours will come on Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. A weak and rather diffuse front will finally slide through the area late on Friday. If it is strong enough we will see our skies clear out on Saturday. Even if we do see morning showers and downpours on Saturday, we will see conditions dry out quickly Saturday afternoon and evening. At this time, it appears that it will be just strong enough to clear out our skies by Game Day, Sunday.

High chances of rain vs. heavy rainfall amounts

Once again, we will have high probabilities of rain, just as we saw on Tuesday and Wednesday, yet the final amounts will likely end up rather minor . These kind of days can be rather confusing to viewers, as they see 70% chance of rain and immediately think it will either: Rain all-day, or we will see big rainfall amounts. The third possibility, is what we have been dealing with, lots of areas getting some rain. This could change somewhat Friday afternoon and evening when real downpours move through the area.

Sunrise ( 7:25 a.m.) will be under rather warm and humid, tropical conditions, which means for those who love to walk the beach, either today, or Friday morning will be rather spectacular with morning skies mixed with sunshine and big puffy clouds.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, very much above normal, which is in the mid 60s.

Partly cloudy skies, with a good amount of sunshine will allow our daytime highs to jump into the upper 80s on Thursday (today), but cloudier conditions on Friday will cap our afternoon highs around 85°.

Rains will be possible both afternoons but more widespread and heavier on Friday.

Keep your umbrella nearby.

Hopefully, drying out this weekend