Rounds of wet weather today, some locally heavy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rounds of wet weather are expected today. Some storms could be strong to isolated severe with local flooding possible.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers, storms 70-90 percent. Wind NW/NE 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Showers and storms will continue this evening, overnight tonight.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ENE 5 - 15 mph. Showers with storms will fade around sunrise. The onshore flow and unsettled weather over the Atlantic could lead to showers, storms near and along our coastal zones. Drier conditions west of I-95.

Hazards: Locally heavy rainfall, strong wind and hail possible with some storms.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures Sunday, start of the week.

7am 72

8am 74

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 86

5pm 82

8pm 76

10pm 74

11pm 74

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:03 pm