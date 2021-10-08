Rounds of wet weather today, some locally heavy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rounds of wet weather are expected today. Some storms could be strong to isolated severe with local flooding possible.
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers, storms 70-90 percent. Wind NW/NE 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Showers and storms will continue this evening, overnight tonight.
Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ENE 5 - 15 mph. Showers with storms will fade around sunrise. The onshore flow and unsettled weather over the Atlantic could lead to showers, storms near and along our coastal zones. Drier conditions west of I-95.
Hazards: Locally heavy rainfall, strong wind and hail possible with some storms.
Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures Sunday, start of the week.
7am 72
8am 74
10am 80
11am 83
12pm 85
3pm 86
5pm 82
8pm 76
10pm 74
11pm 74
Sunrise: 7:24 am
Sunset: 7:03 pm