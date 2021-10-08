Umbrella afternoon as a cold front swings through Jacksonville

Forecast models continue to be really aggressive, wanting to bring heavy rains to our forecast. The reality though? Somewhat disappointing. Thursday, we saw a brief heavy downpour along I-95 in Duval and St. Johns counties and that was it. Rather disappointing.

The models are still on the hunt for more downpours, this time from noon Friday until Noon Saturday. The models are not looking for continuous rains, just a round of storms followed by scattered showers through Saturday morning.

The best chance of storms/downpours will come on Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. A weak and rather diffuse front will finally slide through the area late on Friday. If it is strong enough we will see our skies clear out on Saturday. Even if we do see morning showers and downpours on Saturday, we will see conditions dry out quickly Saturday afternoon and evening. At this time, it appears that it will be strong enough to clear out our skies by Game Day, Sunday.

High chances of rain vs. heavy rainfall amounts

Once again, we will have high probabilities of rain, just as we saw on Tuesday and Wednesday. Yet, the final amounts will likely end up rather minor. These kind of days can be rather confusing to viewers, as they see 70% chance of rain and immediately think it will either: Rain all-day, or we will see big rainfall amounts. The third possibility, is what we have been dealing with, lots of areas getting some rain. This could change somewhat Friday afternoon and evening when real downpours move through the area.

Sunrise ( 7:25 a.m.) temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, very much above normal, which is in the mid 60s.

Partly cloudy skies, with a good amount of sunshine will allow our daytime highs to jump into the mid 80s on Friday (today), but cloudier conditions on Friday, they will cap our afternoon highs around 85°.

Lingering evening showers may hang tough through Saturday. These will be nuisance showers will not be heavy.

Keep your umbrella nearby.