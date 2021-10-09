Morning fog makes way for a seasonal weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to some dense fog this morning, especially those west of the I-95 corridor. With visibility less than a quarter of a mile a dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m.

By late morning visibility will improve making way for a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the mid to low 80s.

Rain chances will sit between 20%-30% and focus along our coastal areas.

If you plan on attending the Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament you can expect some early morning fog and clouds with conditions improving. Temperatures will start off in the 70s and warm up into the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north 8-12 mph.

A few showers will linger overnight along our coast with morning lows in the upper 60s low 70s.

Sunday will be another seasonal day in the mid to low 80s with a slight (20%) chance for showers. Winds will sit out of the north at 10-12 mph.

If you plan on heading to TIAA Bank Field to cheer on the Jags you can expect seasonal conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s.

This seasonal pattern will follow us into the workweek with highs steadily climbing into the upper 80s by midweek.