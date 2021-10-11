Seasonal start to the week; warmer days to follow

A few showers will be possible along our coastal counties with the onshore flow under partly cloudy skies. Seasonal temperatures will continue with mild afternoons and cool morning temperatures.
Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind, northeast 5-10 inland, 10-15 for our beaches. Mostly clear with patchy fog tonight.
Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind, northeast 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy inland fog.
Looking ahead: Temperatures will warm through the week with a slight chance of mainly coastal county showers.
7am 65
8am 67
10am 77
11am 80
12pm 82
3pm 83
5pm 81
8pm 76
10pm 74
11pm 73
Sunrise: 7:26 am
Sunset: 7:00 pm