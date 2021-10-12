Week starts like fall, to end feeling like summer

Partly cloudy with showers possible along our coastal counties today. A cool morning with patchy fog will be followed by a warmer afternoon with showers possible. A warm, mainly dry end to the week.

Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, 20%. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind, northeast 5-15 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog tonight.

Wednesday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s with a few showers possible, 20%. Wind, northeast 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy inland fog.

Looking ahead: The week started off feeling like fall, will end feeling like summer. A cold front will push through Sunday with showers possible.

7am 68

8am 70

9am 74

10am 79

11am 82

12pm 83

3pm 84

5pm 82

8pm 77

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 7:26 am

Sunset: 6:59 pm