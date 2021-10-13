Warm today, near record highs through the end of the week

Partly cloudy skies with temperatures running a little warm for this time of year. Northeast wind continues along with a slight chance of showers along our coastal counties. Warmer temperatures with near record highs through Saturday.
Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind, northeast 5-15 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog tonight.
Thursday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind, northeast 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy inland fog.
Looking ahead: Warm with near record highs through Saturday. A cold front will pass late Saturday, early Sunday with a few showers possible. A cooler shift in temperatures behind the front.
7am 66
8am 69
9am 73
10am 77
11am 80
12pm 82
3pm 84
5pm 82
8pm 77
10pm 75
11pm 74
Sunrise: 7:28 am
Sunset: 6:57 pm