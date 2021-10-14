Partly Cloudy icon
69º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Warmer under partly cloudy skies, near record highs through Saturday

Open Window Weather Sunday

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
TODAY
TODAY

Partly cloudy and warmer today.  Northeast wind continues with a slight chance of showers this morning along our southern coastal counties.  Near record highs tomorrow, Saturday.

Today:  Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s.  Wind, northeast 5-15 mph.  Mostly clear with patchy fog tonight.

Friday:  Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s with patchy fog.  Near record highs with afternoon temperatures in the 80s to low 90s.  Wind, northeast 5-10 mph.  Mostly clear overnight with patchy inland fog.

Looking ahead:  Warm with near record highs through Saturday.  A cold front will pass late Saturday, early Sunday with a few showers possible.  Open window weather Sunday!

7am 67

8am 70

9am 73

10am 77

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 76

10pm 74

11pm 73

Sunrise:  7:28 am

Sunset:  6:56 pm

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

email

facebook

twitter