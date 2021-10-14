Warmer under partly cloudy skies, near record highs through Saturday

Partly cloudy and warmer today. Northeast wind continues with a slight chance of showers this morning along our southern coastal counties. Near record highs tomorrow, Saturday.

Today: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind, northeast 5-15 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog tonight.

Friday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s with patchy fog. Near record highs with afternoon temperatures in the 80s to low 90s. Wind, northeast 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy inland fog.

Looking ahead: Warm with near record highs through Saturday. A cold front will pass late Saturday, early Sunday with a few showers possible. Open window weather Sunday!

7am 67

8am 70

9am 73

10am 77

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 76

10pm 74

11pm 73

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 6:56 pm