Warmer under partly cloudy skies, near record highs through Saturday

Partly cloudy and warmer today. Northeast wind continues with a slight chance of showers this morning along our southern coastal counties. Near record highs tomorrow, Saturday.
Today: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind, northeast 5-15 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog tonight.
Friday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s with patchy fog. Near record highs with afternoon temperatures in the 80s to low 90s. Wind, northeast 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy inland fog.
Looking ahead: Warm with near record highs through Saturday. A cold front will pass late Saturday, early Sunday with a few showers possible. Open window weather Sunday!
7am 67
8am 70
9am 73
10am 77
11am 81
12pm 83
3pm 86
5pm 84
8pm 76
10pm 74
11pm 73
Sunrise: 7:28 am
Sunset: 6:56 pm