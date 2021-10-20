Subtle weather changes coming up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October weather is by far our best weather, I would say of the 31 days in the month 28 are awesome, 3 not-so with heavy downpours (possible tropical system). No other month do we see this type of pattern, although November can be very pleasant as well.

This week, we have seen lots of blue skies, some clouds and absolutely no rain.

Thursday will be different as storms over the Gulf of Mexico will pump a lot of moisture high into the atmosphere. That moisture, high altitude ice crystal clouds, will be pushed towards Jacksonville. Cloudier conditions will begin to spread across the area while you sleep tonight, by sunrise (7:32 a.m.) we should be waking up to some very hazy sunny skies.

Let’s call it “cloudy”.

Thursday’s clouds will be more bark than bite. Yet, these clouds will give you an impression that rain will soon to follow, but other than a few sprinkles, that should be it. Sunrise temperatures will be in 60s, milder than recent mornings. The clouds hang tough throughout the day, by lunch, temperatures will be approaching 80° and reach a high around 82° before 3 p.m. Sunset (6:48 p.m.) may be spectacular as the clouds will be thinning out by then. Remember, when watching sunrises and sundowns, give yourself at least, 20 minutes. 10 minutes before (if not earlier) and 10 minutes after the event. Actually, I find the best “moments” are seen while the sun is not present.

Friday, moisture from our south may fire off a few afternoon showers for folks living between Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine. Jacksonville should stay dry. Actually skies will be sunny and our temperatures will be warmer. Morning temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s and see a high around 85°.

Last great beach weekend of 2021

Sure looks like it, with partly cloudy skies, light breezes, low rip current risk and surf under 2′ with water temperatures still tolerable in the mid-70s, while air temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s? Yep, easily the last of the great beach weekends of 2021.

More on that as we get closer to the weekend.

More bark than bite