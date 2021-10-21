Warm under partly cloudy skies, Showers return tomorrow

Light patchy fog and a little muggy this morning. Becoming partly cloudy with above normal highs today. Partly cloudy and cool tonight with patchy fog inland. Temperatures will be unseasonably high through the end of the week.

Today: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Wind, southeast 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy and calm with patchy fog tonight.

Friday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances increase after 2pm, 20%. Showers are possible overnight through early Saturday morning.

Looking ahead: Showers will end early Saturday followed by sunny skies, warm temperatures this weekend.

7am 60

8am 63

9am 68

10am 74

11am 78

12pm 80

3pm 84

5pm 81

8pm 75

10pm 73

11pm 72

Sunrise: 7:33 am

Sunset: 6:49 pm