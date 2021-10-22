Dry and sunny weekend on the horizon

Happy Fri-yay! The warm and dry stretch continues.

We’re in the 80s now, but once the sun sets our temperatures will cool off into the mid 60s overnight with mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be another sunny and warm day with temperatures slightly above average in the mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

A great day to spend outdoors but don’t forget the water and sunscreen!

Sunday will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s. The only difference will be a slight chance for a shower (10%-20%) Sunday night into Monday.

Heading into the workweek we’ll continue to warm up into the mid to upper 80s and increase our rain chances slightly ahead of our next cold front.