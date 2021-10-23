Trending above average with lots of sunshine

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a comfortable start this morning in the 60s across NE FL and 50s across SE GA.

Inland areas west of Hwy 301 may experience some areas of patchy fog so please drive with caution.

This afternoon will be sunny and warm with temperatures slightly above average in the mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

A great day to spend outdoors but don’t forget the water and sunscreen!

Sunday will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s. The only difference will be a slight chance for a shower (10%-20%) Sunday night into Monday.

Heading into the workweek we’ll continue to warm up into the mid to upper 80s and increase our rain chances slightly ahead of our next cold front.