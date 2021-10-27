Partly cloudy and pleasant today, showers and storms arrive early Thursday

A cool start to your Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and seasonal afternoon highs. In other words, another open window weather day. Showers with storms will start early Thursday with strong to isolated severe storms possible.

Today: Partly cloudy and mild. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Clouds increase this evening and overnight. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and storms near and along I-75 around 5am then shifting toward the beaches through 10am, 100 percent. There will be a break in the widespread coverage from noon through around 2pm. The cold front will then move through with another round of showers, storms, 40-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind S/SW 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Showers possible through early Friday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy this weekend with much cooler temperatures.

Ad

7am 53

8am 56

9am 61

10am 66

11am 71

12pm 75

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:37 am

Sunset: 6:43 pm