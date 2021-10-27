Wonderful Wednesday and then... Stormy Thursday?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – But first!

A chilly start, with sunrise temperatures in the low 50s. For some, it will be a shock. Grab your jacket, sweater, sweatshirt but don’t leave it somewhere as the chill fades Wednesday afternoon. Just makes sure you have it again by Saturday morning.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday, until late in the day. Clouds will begin to spread across the area, starting around sundown.

Yep, an almost chilly start, with afternoon highs also cooler, only in the 70s.

Thursday is when the powerful west coast storm (that brought super flooding rains and heavy mountain snows) makes its presence in Jacksonville.

Heavy rains will be possible on Thursday. Best chances of heavy rains will be in the morning hours, where we could see 1-2″ of rainfall. Highs will also be challenging. At the moment, highs will be in the 70s. But, cooler temperatures will rush into the weekend forecast.

Prepare the umbrella!

More on that later.

In the low 50s

Chilly finish!