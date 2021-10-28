WAAD Thursday for storms but it only slowly gets better afterwards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Late Wednesday night the squall line of storms that have been racing eastward along the northern Gulf of Mexico, continues to hold together. This is very unusual, typically we see significant weakening. And we might still, just as the storms are coming through Jacksonville Thursday morning. Even if it does weaken, there will still be a very high possibility of another round of possible thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Yep, possible, one-two punch of rains/storms.

This is not a guarantee of storms, as often times we will see a major split in the storms just as they are reaching Jacksonville. What does the split do for us? It weakens the storms dramatically, often times leaving Jacksonville with just light to moderate showers.

On that positive note, as we head to bed, we will leave it at that...

Here’s more on the WAAD Day by Mark Collins.

Friday will see cloudy, breezy, cooler conditions. There will be a few showers around. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Saturday will start with a few clouds, then turn beautiful. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. It will be breezy too! Gusts to around 25 mph. Those winds will subside quickly as the game ends around 6:30pm.

Cool Saturday night.

Sunday, will be near perfect for Halloween. Sunny skies highs in the low 70s. Enjoy!

Morning and Afternoon

Gust to near 30 mph each day through Saturday