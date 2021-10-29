Friday reverses much of the dreariness of Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rainfall on Thursday was impressive, with most folks seeing between 1/2″ and 1-1/2″ of rainfall. Very nice. Also, very October, as classically is the case, something like 27 of 31 days are dry. Then there are those 4 wet days. Where, when it rains, it pours.

Friday will be a little bit of the exception, as there will be a brief sprinkle or shower possible, especially south of Jacksonville. Not a big deal, but they could mess up a Florida-Georgia BBQ or two... Sunrise temperatures will be around 60° and afternoon highs around 70°. Clouds will be around, but with some sunshine! Gusty winds will also develop, with winds up to 20-25 mph.

Basically, keep an umbrella nearby and don’t get discouraged if you feel a few raindrops, or experience a brief shower.

Saturday and Sunday turn brighter, with near perfect fall conditions developing for Halloween.

Most seeing more than 1/2" and up to 2-1/2"